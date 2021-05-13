Instagram will allow you to add the pronoun with which you identify yourself to your profile

05/13/2021 at 4:44 PM CEST

Generally, when you access another person’s profile on a social network, you can find different pronouns with which you want them to refer to that specific person. Usually the English pronouns “He / Him” ​​are used for men, “She / Her” for women and “They / Them” for those who do not feel identified with the two normative genders. Is usually see a lot on social media like Twitter or dating apps. At the moment this measure will be available for English-speaking countries, but Instagram hopes to launch it for the rest of the world in the coming days or weeks.

According to Mashable, Instagram has taken a series of significant steps to prevent the measure from being used for bullying. At the moment you can choose some suggested pronouns, there are up to 41 different options, and you can press to hide the pronouns for anyone who does not follow you. This is to prevent transphobic or homophobic attacks.

In a tweet, Instagram explained that it will continue to update the list of terms as new ones emerge, and they encourage users who cannot find your pronouns to send suggestions through a form. In addition, the update will be well received by LGBTQ + users and those who support them.