Instagram will allow to hide or show the public count of ‘likes’

Instagram continues to experiment with reactions to posts on its platform. The social network announced that it will test a new feature that give more control over the display of the likes count, both in own posts and in others.

As published by The Verge, Instagram will begin a “small global test” in which will provide three options to users. You can choose not to see how many Likes other people’s publications have, deactivate the public display of reactions only in your own photos or videos, or keep the original experience.

It is not the first time that the service “hides” likes in photos or videos. At the end of 2019, some users of the social network found it impossible to see the public count of interactions. On that occasion, the change generated controversy because it was not something optionalInstead, the affected public had to adapt their experience to a unilateral decision by Instagram.

Users who access the new experimental configuration, now they will be able to choose what to do in front of it. The social network intends that the focus is on the content itself – be it a photo or video – and not on how many Likes it harvests. Basically Instagram doesn’t want you to be obsessed with how your posts impact your followers.

Hide the public count of ‘likes’, an option that adapts to each Instagram user

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

That the public count of likes can be activated or deactivated will be a useful tool but will impact differently among users. Those who are influencers (or pretend to be) hardly hide the reactions to their posts. This responds to the fact that the visible metric can be a direct way to attract brands that offer collaborations for sponsored content.

Meanwhile, the common casual user can choose to hide the reactions in their publications for privacy. Or disable all to make the experience of using Instagram cleaner.

In any case, not showing the likes publicly will also serve to take pressure off users who feel compelled to upload content that causes immediate impact. In this way, you will also avoid that an unhealthy competition is generated, especially among young people.

Facebook will also test a similar option

What happens with this global Instagram test will also impact Facebook. This social network also experimented in 2019, hiding public reactions and number of reproductions in videos. The platform is expected to launch a similar test soon, although it is still it is not known when, or what scope it will have.

