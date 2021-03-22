Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are down all over the world

Instagram and WhatsApp suddenly went down on Friday around 1:30 p.m. ET. It’s unclear what exactly is causing the problem, but the outage appears to be global, with users of both apps saying they can’t log in or send messages. A visit to Instagram.com results in a “5xx Server Error” at the time of this writing.

DownDetector shows a major spike occurring at 1:23 pm ET, with nearly 100,000 reports made in the last few minutes for Instagram and nearly 25,000 for WhatsApp. Both platforms are owned and managed by Facebook, and while the social media site is still active, Facebook Messenger is also down. A quick look at the comments reveals that users in the US, India, South Korea, Germany, Brazil, Hong Kong, and more are having trouble.

There are a number of issues currently plaguing Facebook products, including game broadcasts. Several teams are working on it and we will update it when we can.

UPDATE 2 | 2:23 pm ET: No official Facebook news yet beyond the above tweet, but it appears Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger are back online. Here in New York my Instagram feed is loading again and I am able to send messages in all three apps after not being able to do so for almost an hour.

UPDATE 3 | 3:42 pm ET: “Earlier today, a technical problem caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal late Friday afternoon. “We resolved this issue for everyone and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

