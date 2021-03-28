Instagram tricks that maybe you did not know

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks in the world, both for influencers, brands or private individuals. A vast majority use it on a daily basis. But Using Instagram every day does not have to be related to knowing all its tricks and secrets.

Whether you have just started using Instagram or want to improve your experience in the app, there are some tips, search options, settings and tips, some more and others less known, to help us improve our use of the popular application.

Instagram has become the favorite social network of many and, as a result of its popularity, it has become an important platform for marketing opportunities.

In addition to the impressive figures that Instagram handles, because its commitment (likes, actions and user comments) is 10 times higher than Facebook, 54 times higher than Pinterest and 84 times higher than Twitter, according to Forrester data. Research. With these data so striking, it is not surprising its high growth and diffusion among the masses, but yes, not forgetting that a myriad of challenges are currently emerging that point to diminishing Instagram marketing potential due to reduced engagement rates and competition from new rivals, like TikTok.

One of the main reasons for Instagram’s success over its competitors was the fact that it was extremely easy to use. However, as is always the case with any service, to stay ahead of its competition, the app has had to keep adding new features that have made the service somewhat more complex over the years. Many of them are hidden and most users have no idea how to access them.

Logically before touching anything, we ask you to make sure you are running the latest version of Instagram on Android or iOS. Enter the Play Store or App Store and check if there is an update for Instagram; install it if available. Prepared? We start with all those tricks that everyone should know.