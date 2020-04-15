         Instagram tests the purchase of food from the stories and photos

Buying items directly from Instagram is not new, but the company has decided to go further by activating in Los Angeles, United States, the purchasing food directly from the app. What do you see an appetizing dish in the photos or stories? You can order it with a click.

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping us confined at home, applications like Instagram see how users upload a remarkable number of photos with food to the networks, from homemade bread to the last recipe we have put into practice. With the impossibility of attending restaurants, ** these must survive ****** commissions, both at home and pick up at the establishment. And Instagram has decided to link this circumstance to its application: the company is testing in the United States the photos and Food Stories that can be ordered.

Do you like the dish Order it from Instagram

Story with food order. Techcrunch’s picture

Food photos are a common theme on the web par excellence of photographic content, both on the update wall and in the Stories. Users, restaurants and brands they tend to share their best presentations, those that make you salivate just by seeing them on the phone screen. What would you like to order more than one dish and receive it at home? Well in Los Angeles it is possible.

As TechCrunch details, Instagram has partnered with the company ChowNow to offer food orders directly in the application. Those restaurants associated with the American ordering platform can offer their dishes on Instagram so that their followers can order them without leaving the application. For this they have buttons and stickers that, once embedded in the uploaded content, They will facilitate the order of the specific plate taking advantage of the ChowNow ordering gateway. The process is transparent and very visual: you see the plate on your mobile, click on the sticker, order it and it will take you home. Or you pick it up at the restaurant, everything will depend on the service offered by the local.

The food ordering system through Instagram no cost to the userYes for the establishment: according to ChowNow, restaurants pay between $ 99 and $ 149 a month. Each order is completed with the platform’s payment gateway. And there are no plans for Instagram to extend this type of purchase beyond the United States, at least for the moment.

