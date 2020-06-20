Instagram’s business is growing and the period of confinement presented the right context to maximize its reach not only among audiences, but also for companies of all sizes seeking to generate sales through all available digital platforms.

For the platform owned by Facebook, it is now a necessity to maximize its advertising business to take it to a level that provides, on the one hand, greater possibilities of monetization for its advertisers, as well as optimizing their income.

Instagram numbers

Estimates provided by Statista, indicate that by the end of 2020, the social network owned by Facebook generates advertising revenue that will reach $ 22 billion.

The number takes a more interesting reading if considered that they are 16 billion more than what it registered during 2018.

In this sense, what happens with Stories is obvious, a format that, in addition to having a special place in the habits of subscribers to the social network, is already an interesting source of income.

When talking in a particular way about what happens with this content format, we have that data provided by the social network itself indicate that 500 million Instagram accounts They use Stories every day, so it is estimated that by advertising this content format could generate more than $ 2 billion according to Nomura data.

It is important to mention that in recent days, Instagram announced new monetization tools for content creators, highlighting the insertion of advertisements in live broadcasts, which will pay 55 percent of the income generated to benefited users.

Shopping on foot of image

Now, Instagram is testing the inclusion of purchase tags that could be included at the foot of each publication in the users’ profile.

This would be the first tool that would allow users to include a text link to accompany photos and videos for directions to followers to a product sale page.

It would be the first time that the company allows including a link in the text that accompanies photos and videos and this would take the user to the product’s sales page.

The new functionality is in a testing process and everything seems to indicate that it is only available to some users in the United States.

The function would be characterized by a text link that is accompanied by the icon of a shopping basket, similar to the one already used in purchase stickers enabled for photos, videos and Stories, which suggests that the functionality is the same. Until now, Instagram did not allow those labels to be included in texts.

new on instagram? tagging products in the COPY of an Instagram feed post… https://t.co/0gIBIPq5UV h / t @oriolsalvador pic.twitter.com/KTXC4xabF8 – Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 17, 2020

more robust e-Commerce

Although for now this new function is only maintained as a speculation, the truth is that reaching the market would be one more effort by Facebook to make Instagram a more robust e-commerce ecosystem-

It should be noted that in recent weeks, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook Shop, an initiative aimed at facilitating companies to publish their products on Facebook and Instagram.

In accordance with what has been said, this free tool will make it possible to configure product listings on the Pages or Business Profiles of both Facebook and Instagrams and even Stories and advertisements.

In addition to this, he explained that in the future Facebook Shops will also allow companies to sell products to customers through the chat functions of WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct.

It is even envisaged that it will be possible to tag products during live streams on both platforms so that consumers can click on the tags and access a product order page.

