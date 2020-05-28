One of the functions that contributed to the initial success of Instagram was the simplicity in the retouching of the photos that the application had. It was enough to choose a filter option to instantly change an image, make it in B&W, turn it to sepia, saturate it to the extreme …

As time goes by and its success increases, today IG has around 1,000 filters between those of the app itself and those created by users. And to discover and download new filters for your stories you don’t even have to leave the application.

How to find and add new filters to Instagram

Of the most used in the application owned by Facebook, Instagram Stories have evolved a lot since its implementation. And today you can add from animated stickers to songs, purchase links and Augmented Reality filters such as the dog that has been all the rage in recent weeks.

Tired of the default filters to customize the Stories? We are going to teach you how to find and add new. There are several ways to do this:

Through the Story of a contact

When you see a filter that you like in a contact’s Story, look for his name in the top left-hand corner

Under your name filter name will appear

Press it and the effect will open on your instagram

Choose if try it or save it directly

Through the Effects Gallery

Opens Instagram and swipe from left to right to open the Stories interface

Choose one of the filters appearing on the interface

When you have it selected, see that it appears an arrow pointing down next to the filter name. Press it

From the 3 options that appear, choose Explore Effects

It will open the Effects Gallery, which is divided into several sections: Selfies, Love, Color and Light, Camera Styles, Moods, Fun, Environment, Animals, Science fiction and fantasy, Rare and creepy, Events, Hobbies and Causes.

Choose the section you want and the filter what you want to try

Now you will see the preview of the effect. You can choose Try out or directly Save to Camera to always have it available