Instagram stories can be saved as drafts

In a short time, Instagram will offer the option of save stories as drafts to continue editing later. While this is a minor update for the platform, it will be useful for those who want to take some extra time polishing their posts.

Saving stories as drafts will be a practical resource but, in a way, break the sense of immediacy that the tool itself fosters. Today it is possible to create stories both from the camera integrated in the application and from existing content in the smartphone gallery, but the end result should see the light immediately.

Save drafts of Instagram stories, a simple but useful tool

It is true that Instagram currently allows stories to be downloaded to the device when creating them. However, the only way not to lose the applied effects is to save them as videos. Otherwise, elements like stickers and background music disappear.

According to The Next Web, the social network will add a third option to the menu that appears when you press the cross in the upper left corner. To the already known ‘Discard’ and ‘Keep’ will be added ‘Save as draft’.

By adopting the third variant, the story will be stored in a specific section. It will be accessible from the lower left corner of the stories via the ‘Drafts’ button.

Adam Mosseri, manager responsible for Instagram, announced this new option on his Twitter account last Tuesday. «They asked for it and we complied. Drafts of the stories will come soon, “he posted. It is clear that this feature will be well received by Instagrammers, or those who like to share stories with a higher level of elaboration.

You asked and we’re delivering… story drafts coming soon – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 23, 2021

It is not yet known when users will be able to save their stories as drafts for later editing. Anyway, global rollout of this feature shouldn’t take too long, even more so when screenshots of it have already been leaked.

Hours after Mosseri’s announcement, developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi posted a couple of images of what the Instagram interface would look like with this addition. That just confirms that its implementation is around the corner.

