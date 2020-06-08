Although there is an option to obtain the code, today we know that web page owners may have to ask permission from Instagram users if you want to embed your posts.

Ars Technica was the first medium to report this policy on the social network. A spokesperson for the company assured that the conditions of use of the platform “require that third parties have the necessary rights of the holders”.

Media lawsuits for embedding Instagram posts

This news comes amid a lawsuit to Newsweek, for having embedded a photographer’s image on your page. This medium defends itself by ensuring that the image was not directly uploaded, but embedded from Instagram.

An Instagram spokesperson clarifies (in statements to Ars Technica) that, “although our terms allow us to grant a sublicense, we do not grant it for our embedded API”.

“Our platform’s policies require third parties to have the necessary rights from the applicable rights holders. This includes making sure they have a license to share this content, if required by law.”

Newsweek contacted the photographer for permission. and thus be able to use their photos, but the user refused. This medium also embedded the publication, and that is why they have received a demand.

The American media defends its actions alleging that the permission was not necessary, since they remember that they have not uploaded the photo directly, and have only embedded the original Instagram post.

If we go to the conditions of use of the social network, we see that user provides copyright license to Instagram every time a photo is uploaded. However, according to the spokesman’s statements to Ars Technica, that license does not extend to sites that show embedded Instagram media.

“We do not claim ownership of your content, but instead grant us a license to use it. Your rights to the content will not change. We do not claim ownership of the content you post on or through the Service. Instead, when you share, post or upload content that is protected by intellectual property rights (such as photos or videos) on or in connection with our Service, in accordance with this Agreement you grant us a worldwide license, not exclusive, transferable, sublicensable and exempt from copyright payments to host, distribute, modify, maintain, reproduce, display or publicly communicate and translate your content, as well as to create derived content (in accordance with your privacy settings and the application)”.

This lawsuit is still in a preliminary phase, and Newsweek has tried to have the case dismissed. Anyway, if you go ahead it can be bad news for any other media or platform that uses Instagram posts.

That means that, for the moment, it may be a good idea for media managers to ask users for permission from Instagram before using any publication. A simple direct message should do the trick, and if you get a negative you shouldn’t embed it.

It is not the first time that we are faced with a similar situation, since in April a photographer denounced Mashable for embedding a photograph of him without his permission. Mashable ended up winning the case, as the judge ruled that the photographer “granted Instagram the right to sublicense his photograph, and Instagram validly exercised that right by granting Mashable a sublicense to display the photograph.”

We have contacted Instagram to expand this information, and we will update this news when we have a response.