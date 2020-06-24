Instagram takes a long time betting heavily on its video content, from which we can upload our own stories to permanent content, whether they are uploaded as posts on our profile or directly to Instagram Direct, the « Instagram YouTube » that seems to be not having much acceptance. Zuckerberg’s company does not want to lose its pulse in this market, but at present there is a service that is sweeping the youngest.

We are talking about the TikTok born from the conversion of Musical.ly and that is being the preeminent social network among the younger population and that has experienced a particular ‘boom’ during the confinement phase when a multitude of stars and famous people joined it . Instagram wants to counterattack TikTok and for this, it has presented, fleetingly, its new tool: Instagram reels.

Instagram Reels, Zuckerberg’s counterattack

As we have said, Instagram already has different video formats within its platform and its apps. We have the fleeting videos of the stories, although they can be set in the profile to make them permanent, we have the videos that we can upload directly to our list of publications and we also have Instagram Direct. Now Reels will join all of them and make them available to the creators various tools for content production.

As with TikTok and other similar applications, Reels will let us use stickers, augmented reality effects and all kinds of tools in the creation of our videos. Of course, we can also use audio files that we have recorded, if we don’t want to use live video and music clips.

Reels will be integrated between the ‘timeline’ and Instagram Direct in our profile

Reels will allow we create videos adding various clips up to 15 seconds long (for now) and these will be fixed in a dedicated section in our profile, between our timeline of normal publications and the Instagram Direct tab, in addition to having an own section within the app to be able to locate them more easily.

For now There is no official release date for this Instagram Reels. that the North American company has escaped in a publication on its own blog that has been quickly published. Although they have not been so fast that the content is hunted and can be advanced to the users. It only remains to wait for Instagram to re-present Reels, now definitively, and we know more about their arrival date.

