Instagram reels already introduce ads

06/17/2021 at 6:42 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

After the popularization of the short video format that TikTok brought us at the time, there are already many people who consume this type of content on a daily basis. That is why monetization in this sector is in a period of adaptation and now the tools that advertisers have to take advantage of this pull are greater. And it is that as it happened in Instagram stories a long time ago, The Reels included in this social network will also have ads.

Testing has already started in countries such as India, Germany, and even Australia. As in the stories, they will be vertical, and they will occupy the entire panel, so they will be as invasive as ever. Apparently, those ads that can be skipped will have a duration of about 30 seconds. You can also interact with the advertising by commenting, liking or sharing the advertisement in question.

There is still no information on when the advertising will reach the Reels in our country, so we will have to be attentive to know more details about it. With this strategy, Instagram would have advertising in the sections of stories, Reels, the Feed, and the explore tab.