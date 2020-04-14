Instagram began as a platform on which to publish photographs taken with our smartphone and apply filters, but year after year the video has been taking center stage.

An important step was marked by the arrival of IGTV, an independent app in which to be able to publish videos with more than sixty seconds in duration. Instagram ended up integrating this functionality within the social network, and it seemed that the IGTV app was somewhat forgotten.

That is why it is surprising that Instagram has released an update for the IGTV app, a movement that many of us have been surprised by. There are no official usage figures, but if we go to the App Store we will see that the official Instagram app has more than a million reviews, while the IGTV app shyly exceeds 1,000 ratings.

Instagram has told The Verge that “IGTV is the future of video”And that’s why they’re trying to offer people new content. In addition, they ensure that the key is for those viewers to return, a key element for creators to be successful.

Recommendations and the power of the algorithm

A few hours ago the company announced an update for the IGTV app that incorporates a major redesign, and they claim that it is intended to focus attention on content creators.

Upon entering we will meet a new tab named “Discover”, where you can find all the new content and find content from people you don’t follow yet.

In this way, Instagram looks for you to open the circle a little more and find interesting content that may not be on your “nearby radar” (a bit like what we can find on the YouTube cover and its recommendation system).

At the top of the feed an account that might interest you will appear and this is when the algorithm comes into play (the recommendations that appear will be based on your interests or the people you follow).

In addition, the IGTV app now also allows hands-free video capture, so we will simply have to press the button located in the upper left corner to start recording. The videos can be edited directly and then upload them to the application without using the native device app.

The official Instagram app also incorporates news regarding IGTV

They have also incorporated a small change to the official Instagram app, and from now on users will be able to post IGTV content in their stories. Instead of displaying a freeze frame, 15 seconds of the content will play.

Instagram keep betting big on video content, but it has increasingly tough competition. On the one hand, the absolute hegemony of YouTube, while on mobile devices TikTok is a phenomenon that (for the moment) seems not to go out of style.

