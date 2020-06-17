Posts containing photos of women in underwear or bikini were 54% more likely to appear on the wall of volunteers

Instagram has not responded to specific questions posed by journalists.

The algorithm of the social network Instagram gives broadcasting priority to images of scantily clad women and men, according to an investigation by the digital newspaper Mediapart in collaboration with the European Network for Data Journalism and Algorithm Watch.

The authors of the study, published this week, conclude that a photograph of a woman in underwear or a swimsuit. 1.6 times more than the same image is shown but with more clothes, a rate that is 1.3 times higher in the case of men.

Instagram, a photo-sharing platform, acquired in 2012 by the American giant Facebook as well It takes into account the color of the skin of the people that appear in the images, they add.

Based on the study of an algorithm patent registered in 2015 by two Facebook employees, which allows us to understand which photos Instagram agrees or denies more visibility, 2,400 contents have been analyzed, with 1,737 images, published between February and May of this year.

The aforementioned patent shows that the platform automatically evaluates each image posted on the web and attributes a “commitment score” (engagement) based on the possibilities that the users of the social network interact with the content.

“The patent specifically states that the gender, ethnicity, and ‘nakedness’ of the people in the photo can be used to compute the interaction metrics,” based on color bands that relates to skin color, indicate the authors of the study, led by journalists Judith Duportail and Nicolas Kayser-Bril.

The researchers worked with 26 volunteers who used computer applications to collect information from the viewed content, from a total of 2,400 publications from 37 people from 12 different countries They professionally use Instagram to advertise their brands, especially in sectors such as food, tourism, sports, fashion or beauty.

The installed programs automatically open that social network at regular intervals of time and analyze what content appears in the “top-ten” shown to the volunteers, which provides “an overview of what the platform considers most relevant for each volunteer”.

Posts containing photos of women in underwear or bikini were 54% more likely to appear on the wall of the volunteers and those of 28% more bare-chested men, while those of landscapes or food had 60% fewer options to be promoted by the Facebook affiliate.

Beyond other ethical considerations, the authors highlight the economic impact that these practices can have for users who use Instagram professionally. without having been correctly informed of the variables by which the social network disseminates an image more.

However, they acknowledge that the nudity variable may not apply to all users of the social network, since Instagram it offered more diverse content to “a small percentage” of the study volunteers.

“The Instagram algorithm is likely to favor nudity in general, but personalization or other factors limit this effect for some users,” say the authors. They point out that without access to Facebook’s internal servers, “it will always be impossible to reach definitive conclusions.”

Mark Zuckerberg’s network, Instagram parent, you have not answered the specific questions asked by journalists, about an investigation that it considers “imperfect” because it has not been carried out on a large scale.

