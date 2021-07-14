Instagram now helps you know if your account has been hacked

Instagram launched a feature that will help users know if their account has been hacked. In addition, it provides recommendations to avoid security problems. Is about Security Checkup, a tool that works within the application of the social network for iOS and Android.

Instagram’s new feature focuses on a number of settings and best practices to avoid security problems. These range from checking login activity to updating account recovery data.

With the security check, users will be able to automatically check for unknown logins or if their phone number or email address is incorrect. If the situation requires it, they can take action directly from the app.

Instagram aims to prevent hacks

Although Security Checkup is a wizard that guides the user, from Instagram they also want to make sure that users take into account some additional security recommendations. For this they have created the list shown below.

Enable two-factor authentication. The company says that in the coming months some countries will be able to use this feature with WhatsApp numbers, update the phone number and email. This data allows the user to recover the account in case it has been hacked. Keep in mind that Instagram will never send private messages requesting personal information. Report questionable content and accounts. Users can report posts that violate the social network conditions directly from the app. Enable the login request from the two-factor authentication settings. In this case, if someone decides to log in, a notification will be sent to the mobile to authorize the new device.

In addition, the Instagram team assures that they have made a important update in the support section, so that users can find the latest information.

The application will allow to quickly know the status of the reported content, as well as identify if any of the user’s publications have violated the rules of Instagram and how it is possible to appeal the decisions.

Also in Ezanime.net