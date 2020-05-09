Instagram is one of the applications that new generations use the most to publicize their lifestyle as well as their professionalism in photography. Read: WhatsApp: this way you can record video calls

This application has become so popular that many people use it daily and share their ideas, thoughts and activities that they carry out every day.

To make the time users spend on the app more enjoyable, Instagram decided to have more features within the platform.

This year’s news for Instagram are the following:

Similarity of videos to TikTok. Instagram will give its users the opportunity to make videos similar to those of TikTok, so it will add functions that allow making prank videos as well as “magic” videos as they are done on TikTok.

Online users. Just like on Facebook, Instagram will allow you to see who is currently in the application and thus be able to communicate with it.

Changes in the interface. For greater mobility within your screen, Instagram will make a change in your activity screen that will show who shares your users’ content as well as who likes it.

Time limit on messages. Before you could send images by time, now it will also be the text messages that can self-destruct at the time limit.

Forwarding of messages. You will also be able to forward the private messages that arrive to you and thus avoid making mistakes and sending screenshots to the same person.

Possibility of highlighting comments. This will make it easier to interact with our followers.

New templates for instagram stories.

“Challenge”, an option with which you can challenge your friends without having to tag them in each image.

Sticker to order food at home. With this you can more easily contact food delivery companies like Ubereats.

You can easily trim your videos without resorting to third-party apps.

Limit sensitive content. Instagram will censor photos you probably don’t want to see.

Live on instagram that you can share on Facebook.

New stickers for the stories.

Possibility of sharing professional profiles.

Some of these features are already possible within the application and others will be happening over the year, so if one of these does not appear in the application, do not worry, it will be soon.

.