I start from a base: I don’t like algorithms that try to choose what they think will interest me the most. Whether on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, news sites, etc. I understand its raison d’être and accept its usefulness. However, and every day more, I think that in the end they only serve to make our personal world a little smaller. If a service or a social network tries to show me only what I like and interest, how the hell am I going to know something new or contrary to my way of thinking, even to make me reason my own position? I don’t like them trying to please me 24/7.

And if I don’t like this in general, I find it even more unpleasant when I discover that it reduces me to a stereotype, as this study by AlgorithmWatch and the European Data Journalism Network indicates. The main conclusion of it? Than Instagram prioritizes photographs of scantily clad people when composing user feed of this social network. And a curious fact: despite the fact that the distribution of users by sex is quite homogeneous (52% of women compared to 48% of men in 2019), women’s skin gets more attention from the content selection algorithm.

To carry out the study, the researchers asked 26 volunteers to install a plugin in their browsers. It automatically opened your Instagram home page at regular intervals and track which posts appeared at the top of your news feeds. With their systems ready, study participants followed a selection of professional content creators who use Instagram to advertise their brands or attract new customers.

Of the 2,400 photos posted by content creators, 362 (21%) showed bare-chested men or women in bikini or underwear. The researchers argued that if the Instagram algorithm did not prioritize such images, volunteers would see a similar diversity of posts. But that did not happen. In the volunteers’ feeds, publications with half-naked images constituted 30% of the publications highlighted in the accounts used in the study.

By sex, images of scantily clad women were 54% more likely to appear in your newsWhile posts featuring men with bare chests were 28% more likely to show up. On the contrary, and contrary to popular belief, which states that Instagram is a network to upload photos of food, kittens and dream locations, lpublications showing images of food or landscapes were 60% less likely to appear in your feeds.

Although this is a first study, which should be expanded in the future, it points to a reality that was already perceived by many users and that, and this is the most perverse, can act as a conditioning factor for many people, who take this Instagram preference into account when choosing which photos to upload to the social network. And we must bear in mind that we are talking about a platform widely used for brand promotion (whether personal, professional or business). Will not the service be encouraging, with this policy, the publication of this type of images to the detriment of others?

Don’t get me wrong, I have absolutely nothing against this type of content. On the contrary, it seems to me phenomenal that everyone can upload the images they want to Instagram (within the rules of the service, of course), pBut I don’t like that the algorithm you choose for me decides that I’m more interested in bikini women than kittensBecause I don’t know what I want to see the next time I enter, how the hell is an algorithm going to know? Show me the latest, as all the networks did in their origins, that I will take care of looking for pets, landscapes, food or images with little clothing.

