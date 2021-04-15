Instagram launches test where users can choose to see the “likes”

By Elizabeth Culliford

Apr 14 (Reuters) – Instagram is launching a small global test on Wednesday where users can choose whether to hide “likes” on their own posts or on other people’s posts, a Facebook spokeswoman said.

The photo-sharing site, which is owned by Facebook Inc, said this latest test came after seeing mixed responses to its experiments in which it removed “likes,” which are commonly used as a measure of popularity.

“In 2019, we started by hiding ‘likes’ for a small group of people to understand if some pressure eases when posting on Instagram,” the spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Some people found it beneficial, but some wanted to see the count to track what’s popular,” he added.

Facebook is also exploring a similar experience that will be rolled out in the coming weeks, in response to a request from users for more controls over how they interact with content on the platform. Facebook had previously tried hiding “likes” on the posts of others in Australia.

Last month, Instagram accidentally hid the likes for a large number of users in what was supposed to be a small test, which generated strong reactions.

Some users saw it as an important step for their mental health, while others considered it catastrophic for creators who partner with brands. Likes are expressed by pressing a heart-shaped icon on a user’s post.

Users on the Instagram test will still be able to view their own “like” count privately. The test will involve a small percentage of global users, but the company declined to disclose the number.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford. Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)