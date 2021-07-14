Instagram launches new security measures to prevent hacking of previously hacked accounts

07/14/2021 at 12:25 PM CEST

Instagram has introduced a new security check for anyone whose accounts have been hacked before. People with previously compromised accounts will see a message when they log in asking them if they wish to carry out a security review of their account. The feature guides users through some security-related steps, including confirming other accounts that share login information, reviewing login activity, and updating recovery contact information.

Instagram also plans to add support for two-factor authentication through WhatsApp, something that could further unify the different Facebook applications to make them a cross-linked and much more secure environment. Instagram says there has been an increase in accounts claiming to be Instagram direct messages for people to share their passwords. The social network belonging to Facebook only sends emails, and you can check if an email is authentic by looking at the “Instagram Emails” tab in the settings.

The function of Optimized security is rolling out amid a recent wave of password reset emails that have been cluttering some people’s inboxes. The emails are legitimately from Instagram and are likely from bots trying to access a bunch of accounts at once. They are annoying if you get multiple of them at once, but it doesn’t mean your account has been hacked.