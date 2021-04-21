Instagram launches feature to combat hate speech and abuse

Apr 21 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc.’s Instagram is rolling out a feature to prevent users from viewing potentially abusive messages by filtering offensive words, phrases and emojis in the photo-sharing app.

The company said Wednesday that along with the filter option for abusive direct messages, it will also make it more difficult for people blocked by users to bypass and contact them through new accounts.

Instagram has been pushing in its efforts to tackle hate speech and abuse online on its platform, which is more popular than Facebook’s main app among teens and young adults.

The filter, which can be activated on Instagram in the privacy settings, can be customized by users to include words, phrases and emojis that they want to block or avoid receiving in their message requests.

Users can use their discretion to report, delete or open the messages, which will be classified in a hidden requests folder, Instagram said.

The feature, which only applies to direct message requests and not to the inbox itself, will roll out in some countries in the coming weeks, Instagram said.

After a few weeks, all users will also have the extended option to completely block people who contact them on Instagram, after blocking their account.

(Report by Chavi Mehta in Bangalore and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; edited in Spanish by Benjamín Mejías Valencia)