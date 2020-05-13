Instagram is a good social network for any business to promote itself and make the world known. And is that both the images and the videos are published can be all you need for a whole neighborhood or even the entire city to know that you exist. But since what matters on the internet is a good recommendation, we tell you that you can use the new Instagram sticker to recommend local businesses.

How to use the new Instagram sticker

Facebook works hard to bring new options to its users in all the applications it has available. It has many covered fronts and among all of them are photographic apps. The social network itself is based on that, but the one that stands out most in multimedia content is Instagram, where it has put an interesting improvement in operation that is the sticker of local businesses.

The operation is similar to that of the mentions but has a special feature. To get started, take a photo or leave a neutral background or the product you just bought where to put the sticker and immediately you just have to press the button of the stickers. Here it will touch you Select the one that looks like a shopping bag.

Now, if the store has an Instagram account, the mention can be made directly to trade. But here the thing does not end, since you can attach three images of those that the establishment or brand has on its profile. These are chosen by the application itself, so after this you only have to position the sticker, put a text and publish it directly. If you have several businesses to refer to, you can also do it in the same story.

A section of their own in the stories

Instagram debuts its sticker designed to support small businesses, although any company that has instagram can do it. There is no doubt that this is a perfect initiative so that after the pandemic many people trust the establishments recommended by people and they fill up with people.

In addition, any user in a geographical area will find out that they exist thanks to the space that Instagram has to collect all the stories that are made with this sticker. Without a doubt, it is a great recognition for those who do things well and a good springboard for more people to know them for the good treatment or a good product.