Instagram launches a new feature for its reels A remix!

The famous Instagram application has launched the function Remix In Reels, because now you can combine and mix videos, something that will undoubtedly attract much more attention from the millions of users of the camera application.

With this new tool, the application is getting closer and closer to that of TikTok and with it you will have more opportunities to create, interact, connect and collaborate.

With this step, Instagram is getting closer and closer to TikTok, after presenting Remix, its clone of the Duo function, which allows users to record a Reel with an existing one, allowing them to post reactions, reply to friends or bring a different perspective.

With Remix en Reels, users of the social network will be able to experience a new way of creating and collaborating in Reels, since this new function allows them to capture a reaction, respond to their friends or bring a new perspective to the latest trends in Reels.

It is worth mentioning that to be able to use it you will only have to find the Reel that you like the most and click on the three-point menu on a Reel, then you have to select “Mix this reel”.

At this time the screen will be divided into the original Reel and the new one; your recording will be side by side with the original reels.

Once it’s recorded, edit it to your liking and share your remixed Reel with each of your followers.

As you may recall, it was at the end of 2019 when Instagram launched its first version of Reels, as an option to create short videos of up to 15 seconds, later extended the time limit to 30 seconds, a decision it made in response to requests for users, reported at the time Instagram.

