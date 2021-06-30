Instagram is working on paid “stories”

06/30/2021 at 9:46 PM CEST

Instagram has confirmed that it is working on a new feature called “Exclusive Stories”. Since June 21, images of the paid “Stories” have been circulating on the internet after software developer Alessandro Paluzzi shared on Twitter that he had found references to this new functionality in the Instagram code.

On Wednesday, Instagram spokesmen stated that the screenshots show an internal prototype that he is working on behind the scenes. Unfortunately, Instagram did not reveal any other details about the project, noting that it had nothing else to share.

But, what can be deduced from the screenshots is that the function is the Instagram version of Twitter’s “Super-Follow”, that is, they have been clearly inspired by this functionality of the blue bird.

When regular users come across an exclusive story, Instagram will tell them that “only members” can view the content. It also seems that the company will prevent people from trying to take screenshots of what they see. At the same time, it will encourage creators to save their exclusive Stories to a Featured so that new members have something to watch while they subscribe. Still, there is a chance that Instagram will never release the feature that Paluzzi found.