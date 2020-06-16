We know that one of the ways that social platforms have to attract advertisers is based on the number of users, and in these terms those that dominate don Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp, there are some that, despite not being the most far-reaching, have gained in relevance as Twitter and Instagram.

Of these last two, the photos and videos app is the one that has grown steadily, so much so that it already exceeds one billion users, on the other hand, the microblogging social network has not been so simple, it even spent very complicated.

Competing with YouTube and Facebook for Twitter was very difficult and the growth of Instagram was a hard blow. But, despite all this, it has managed to remain one of the main platforms; Political leaders, sports personalities and the entertainment industry, as well as influences, see in this application an ideal channel to connect with people directly and immediately.

This could change in the short term

However, it seems that this quality that so distinguished the Jack Dorsey app can be overcome by Instagram in a short time, so it runs the risk of ceasing to be one of the main sources of information.

This is the report 2020 . Institute Digital News, which reviews the impact of the coronavirus on news consumption, the economic outlook for publishers, as well as progress in new online business models, among other factors.

In this sense, it is revealed that Instagram is close to surpassing Twitter as a source for information on social networks. Largely due to the implementation and acceptance of several of its functions such as the Stories (IGTV’s work is even highlighted).

« The report looks at the impact of the coronavirus on news consumption and the economic outlook for publishers. It analyzes progress in new paid online business models, trust and misinformation, partisanship and populism, and the popularity of selected publishing products such as podcasts and email newsletters, ”the report describes.

In fact, it is highlighted that as people spend more time in the photo and video app (now owned by Facebook), news has played a greater role in the app. And it is true, as the years have passed, it is increasingly common to see content of this type in the feed of the social network.

In this regard, the report indicates that 11 percent of people of all age groups use Instagram for news, while the 12 percent He currently uses Twitter for that purpose.

Although both are still far from WhatsApp (16 percent), YouTube (21 percent) and not to mention Facebook (36 percent), It stands out that from 2018 to date the use of Instagram for news has doubled, so the inmate points out that it is likely to exceed Twitter for next year.

The trend should be considered important. On the one hand, for Twitter it represents a negative impact since it not only reflects that it is losing relevance among audiences, but this can affect its advertising business. In addition to this, for information generators, it may represent triggering more resources and content for Instagram instead of Twitter.

