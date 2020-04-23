Instagram is one of the most used social networks of the moment, And the truth is that Facebook is in charge of trying to increase the number of users of the social network with each update, in which it is introducing some quite interesting news, such as the elimination of the number of likes in publications.

And what’s new is precisely what we’re going to talk about today, since Instagram is testing a pretty creepy feature –If you allow me anglicism– that has to do with the death of its users, and that Facebook launched a long time ago, can you imagine what it is?

Instagram is testing the “memorial account” feature for its deceased users

A while ago, social networks began to ask a key question, considering that they are platforms for all ages, and whose existence seems to go long. And the question was: what happens to a user’s account when he dies?

Well, Facebook decided to take the path of turning said user account into a “commemorative account”, and now, Instagram, which as you may already know, belongs to Facebook it looks like he’s going to take his example, You are testing this prompt, and it looks like it won’t take too long to enter it.

Yes, we’re making changes to help people identify if an Instagram account belongs to someone who has passed away. We’ll have more to share on this at a later time. – Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) April 22, 2020

When a person dies, when entering their profile We will see a badge that says “Remembering” and that could be translated by “Remembering to” just before the name of the person in question, but it would not be the only different aspect that we would see in the accounts of a deceased user, since a message would also appear at the bottom of our device that would say:

“Reminding [Nombre de usuario]. This account has been transformed into a commemorative one. Commemorative beads are a place to remember and celebrate someone’s life after they have passed away. ”

Above this inscription a flower will appear. And basically this is what we will find when a person dies. And Instagram itself has confirmed this in one of their official Twwitter accounts – ironically – saying that they are making changes so that people can identify when an Instagram account belongs to a person who has died.

And the truth is that it is a good way to tackle this problem, and to keep those user accounts respecting the memory of those people who, unfortunately, have died. Although we imagine that Instagram will also launch some mechanism so that, at the request of the family or by posthumous will, this user account can be deleted.

