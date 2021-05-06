Instagram introduces subtitles in stories

05/05/2021 at 6:06 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

As part of expanding the experience and accessibility of the platform, Instagram has launched an exciting new feature to stories. We talk about the adding subtitles, which will be generated automatically to accompany the audio of our video.

The company has been testing this feature for months, and it finally reaches all users globally. Yes, for the moment It’s only available in English. Therefore, Spanish-speakers will have to wait for this function to expand to other languages. To make use of it, just go to the section on creating a story, and in the stickers tab we will find the subtitles function. In this way, subtitles will be automatically generated as the audio progresses, working in a similar way to adding song lyrics.

Instagram plans are also bring this feature to Reels, something that will help especially those with hearing problems or simply to enjoy this type of content without having to activate the audio. It is expected that over time the system will improve, being more precise and inclusive for everyone. For now, the function will use artificial intelligence to block offensive words.