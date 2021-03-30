Instagram Influencer scam followers

Compartir

Bitcoin and social networks. Are these the perfect ingredients for a scam? At least that’s what influencer Jay Mazini thought.

Social media star Jay Mazini has to answer in court. Investigators accuse the American instagramer of large-scale fraud. Mazini allegedly relieved his Bitcoin followers worth $ 2.5 million through false information.

Mazini, whose real name is Jegara Igbara, had a million followers on Instagram. According to the FBI, he offered his followers to buy Bitcoin from them at “attractive but inflated prices.” However, he owed her the equivalent. If convicted, Mazini faces up to 20 years in prison. Your social media pages have already gone offline.

Mazini made a name for himself on Instagram as a benefactor. He won over his followers through videos of surprising strangers with cash and other gifts. In early January, he launched into a search for Bitcoin via social media. Here, too, the influencer presented himself as kind-hearted. After all, he offered his followers prices that were up to five percent above market value. Mazini stated that he could only buy a limited amount of BTC on crypto exchanges. The FBI agent responsible for the case, William F. Sweeney, sees other motives at play:

However, a look behind the scenes showed that things are not always what they seem. There was nothing philanthropic about the bitcoin transactions Igbara did with his victims. A quick internet search today reveals a very different picture of this billionaire scammer.

According to investigators, Mazini sent his victims fake screen recordings with alleged transfer receipts. The money never reached the victims, who then dropped their BTC. One follower is said to have fallen for the fraud with particular bitterness. According to court records, Mazini stole $ 750,000 worth of Bitcoin from him. The FBI requests more information.

Mazini is certainly not the only scam shark on social media. Bitcoin scammers, con artists, and hackers of all kinds have made use of Youtube, Twitter, and co over the years to properly bounce off Hodler.

On the one hand, there are celebrities like John McAfee and Steven Seagal. Both had promoted dubious ICOs; of course without disclosing your fee contracts. In the usual way, McAfee went one step further regarding the crypto scam. It leveraged its Twitter reach for a well-established pump-and-dump scam. McAfee announced to his followers several altcoins that he had previously stored. When the price went up, he sold the coins at a profit. He also now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Twitter hacks from 2020 are also remembered. Cybercriminals gained access to high-reach accounts such as those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos or Kanye West. There they announced a fantastic offer: anyone who sends them Bitcoin should receive double the amount. Or nothing at all. The scam also celebrated dubious success on YouTube.

Disclaimer: These lines are not a substitute for investment advice, investments in the crypto market are made at your own risk. Invest only what you are willing to lose. I receive commissions for purchases made through the links in this publication.