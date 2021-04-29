Instagram implements a new option to emulate Clubhouse

Instagram is one of the most used applications on the planet, however, does not want to be left out of the «Clubhouse phenomenon«. The application is updating one of its most recent functions to catch up with the latest trends, which seem to be voice meetings via streaming whose content is ephemeral.

Instagram Live Rooms, introduced last month, allow participants to turn off their video and audio in a live broadcast. This is a feature similar to that offered by other applications such as Zoom and Skype or Twitch. The truth is that all these platforms increased in popularity due to the pandemic.

Until recently, Instagram only allowed live broadcasts with a maximum of two participants. In order to keep up with the competition, the company doubled the maximum capacity of members in a transmission. This, they say, allowed users to explore new ways of communicating.

The evolution of Live Rooms came with the feature that was announced today. Now participants will be able to control audio and video at any time during transmission live. This is a feature that brings Instagram closer to what Clubhouse offers, although some content moderation options are lost.

For example, the hosts will not be able to control the audio and video of the participants. In other words, it is an individual configuration. However, from Instagram they assure that they will continue to improve Live Rooms, so we could see new functions soon.

Instagram Live Rooms

How does an Instagram live room work?

To start a live room, swipe the screen to the left touch the “Live” option. Later, tap on the camera icon below and add your guests. You will see that the people who accepted the invitation will join the room. You can add up to three guests at a time. If you want to turn off the camera or audio, just touch the corresponding switch that appears on the screen. Remember that you cannot control this parameter in your guests.

If you want to try these new Live Rooms feature, remember to update your Instagram application to the latest version. The company has indicated that it is rolling out worldwide for iOS and Android users as of today. If you still can’t find it, it shouldn’t be long before it’s available.

Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, also has a Clubhouse clone. It’s about Live Audio Rooms. While it is now in the testing phase, it is expected to launch for some users and public figures in the summer and later for everyone.

