Instagram hid a post posted by President Jair Bolsonaro’s profile that disseminated false information about the new coronavirus pandemic in Ceará.

The message had been published initially by state deputy André Fernandes and said that Ceará had recorded more deaths from respiratory diseases between March 16 and May 10, 2019 (6,377) than in the same period in 2020 (6,296), implying that the pandemic coronavirus is not so serious.

But a check by Agência Lupa, used as the basis for Instagram’s decision to hide the president’s publication, showed that the numbers are quite different: 2,808 deaths from respiratory diseases in the state between March 16 and May 10, 2019 and 3,217 in the same period this year.

The figures are from the Civil Registry Transparency Portal, which created a page with data about Covid-19. According to the check, the post published by Bolsonaro included the category “other deaths”, which refers to deaths caused by other diseases, such as tumors, AIDS or infarction, unrelated to respiratory syndromes.

Ceará is the third state with the most cases of the new coronavirus in absolute terms, with 17,599, according to the Ministry of Health, behind São Paulo (46,131) and Rio de Janeiro (17,939).

In relative numbers, it is the fourth, with 1,927 cases per 1 million inhabitants, behind Amapá (3,158 / 1 million inhabitants), Amazonas (3,117 / 1 million inhabitants) and Roraima (2,138 / 1 million of hab.) The state is also the third with more deaths (1,189) in absolute terms, after São Paulo (3,743) and Rio de Janeiro (1,770), and the second in relative indices (130/1 million inhab.) , behind only Amazonas (250/1 million inhab.).

