Their proposals are part of the strategy to make the social network and Facebook a “safer” place for users.

The company reported that it is committed to protecting users.

Due to the harassment and bullying situations that are experienced daily on Instagram, the company reported that it is committed to protect users with new features and tools.

Instagram introduced several functions that aim to curb the problem. as they indicate, their proposals are part of the strategy to make the social network and Facebook a “safer” place for users.

Delete multiple comments

You can remove multiple comments from your posts in a fairly simple way. When pressing a comment, followed by the button with points, a lower panel will appear with the option “Manage comments”.

They can be selected a maximum of 25 comments to be removed.

Choose who labels you

You will have the possibility to control who can tag you in a post or story. Three options will be offered: “Everyone”, “Only the people you follow” and “Nobody”.

“We have seen that labels and mentions can be used to attack or intimidate others. That is why we are implementing new controls that allow you to manage who can tag you or mention you on Instagram, ”said the company.

Post positive feedback

Another novelty, although at the moment it is still in the testing phase, is the to post one or more comments that you consider relevant to your publication and they will always show themselves above the rest.

