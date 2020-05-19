Instagram is a good place to find all the audiovisual content you want. The function to explore your searches is most useful for this purpose, but on Facebook they think they can still do it even better. The application does not have a suggested section as such and has now developed a function called guides to find all the related content you need.

New Instagram guides are here

We are at a time when the world is bored at home and looking for ways to kill time. And is that the quarantine has made many have tried new recipes or even have sharpened the ingenuity to lose the kilos that have accumulated these months. Be that as it may, social networks and the Internet in general open up a world of possibilities for users and Instagram wants to continue inspiring everyone.

It turns out that in Menlo Park they have developed the new Instagram Guides feature. It is a new feature with which the firm wants to provide its users with recommendations, advice from the creators of content most relevant to their wishes. The clearest example has been given with the starting point of the function.

You see, with the present pandemic of COVID-19, many are looking for techniques to improve their well-being. This is why the application has started to move all the content creators and official profiles so that it comes out on top in order to get you the latest information on the virus as well as the best tricks to keep fit during the pandemic, whether by exercising in home or eating better.

How to access a guide

To use the new Instagram guides you have to go to the profile of the creators or participating organizations and touch the guide icon. This will show you all the content you are looking for or want to consult. The firm has published on its official blog a list of users who have this function active and that you can consult. Soon this content will also be accessible from the search section of the Explore section, so whether you know the users or not you will have access to their recommendations