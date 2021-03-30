Instagram goes down for several hours and wakes up the memes in the networks

The social network Instagram has stopped working this Tuesday in the afternoon for about three hours, in which some users have not been able to use the application normally. Internet users have begun to report the malfunction of the platform after 3:30 p.m., and the fall has awakened memes on Twitter.

The failures reported by users and collected on the page downdetector.es contemplated different types of errors: from the inability to access the application, to the automatic closure for those who managed to open it or the inability to interact in any way on the platform.

The fall has affected several countries, including Spain, the United States or Belgium, and the members of Instagram have not recovered the functionality of the application at the same time. At the moment, the technical support of the platform on Twitter has not offered any explanation.

However, it seems that this time it is only Instagram and neither Facebook nor WhatsApp have stopped working.

The situation has unleashed the memes in other social networks in which they have alluded to the multiple Instagram glitches in recent months and reliance on Twitter to check the drop.