Instagram for kids doesn’t like US prosecutors

A few weeks ago we told you about Facebook’s plans to create an Instagram for children under 13, an initiative that from a business growth perspective it is excellent, but what from any other point of view it is, to say the least, concerning. As I said at the time, it reminds me of the chocolate cigarettes of my childhood (which, to my surprise, are still on sale in some places), and of the harmful effects they can have on children, which, as almost always It happens to children, they want to be older.

An Instagram for children under 13 years old, I already made it clear on that occasion, it seems outrageous and, what is even worse, an unnecessary outrage. Following that publication, a friend, younger than me and who fits completely into what we could call “the Instagram generation”, published a tweet in which she summarized, in a list, the harmful effects that a version of Instagram for children could have in them:

👉🏻More complex from childhood than they marked us as adults.

👉🏻False popularity.

👉🏻Children obsessed with gaining followers.

👉🏻More hidden suicides.

👉🏻More intoxicated minds, weaker minds.

👉🏻Rich children, poor children.

👉🏻 Sexualized girls and pedophiles disguised as boys. – Anaïs 🌼🌿 (@SweetAnais_) April 22, 2021

Already in the comments to that news, as well as through conversations with friends, I was able to quickly verify that my opinion was not extremist, and that it washey of us think that an Instagram for children is as dangerous as it is unnecessaryIt would be very appreciated if Facebook left children of that age alone, who will have time to start using its services when they reach adolescence or, ideally, adulthood.

And today I learned that the National Association of State Attorneys General of the United States has sent a letter, signed by 44 of its members, to Facebook. A text urging the company to «Abandon any Instagram development plan for children«, and in which concerns are expressed about various aspects of this future Instagram for children under 13 years:

Social media can be detrimental to children’s physical, emotional, and mental well-being. The rapidly worsening concern about cyberbullying on Instagram. The use of the platform by predators to attack children. Facebook’s checkered record in protecting the well-being of children on its platforms. Children’s inability to navigate the complexities of what they encounter on the Internet, including advertising, inappropriate content, and relationships with strangers.

It is important to clarify, before continuing, that this communication is not legalThat is, the state attorneys general have not established any legal action against Facebook for the future Instagram for children under 13 years of age. But, of course, is that in reality they could not do it even if they wanted to, since at the moment the only thing that is known is that Facebook has it in its plans, but they have not materialized in anything yet.

However, while it is not a legal move, it is a very clear warning to Facebook that Your Instagram for children under 13 will be under scrutiny from the moment it hits the web, and this is something to take into account, since precisely the state attorneys general have been, in recent years, especially active in protecting the rights of the smallest against online services and their violations, intentional or accidental, of the regulatory frameworks of the rights of minors.

US prosecutors think, as we said here, that an Instagram for underage children is unnecessary: ​​«It seems that Facebook is not responding to a need, but is creating aAs this platform primarily appeals to children who otherwise would not have or need an Instagram account. The service would generate a new need with many more cons than pros.

The bad news is that, for now, and despite the communication from prosecutors, Facebook goes ahead with its plans to create the Instagram for children. As we can read in The Verge, Facebook affirms that such a platform should prioritize security and privacy, which will consult experts from various related areas, as well as legislators and regulators. And, as the icing on the cake, they state that they will not show advertising. A fantastic collection of promises that I nevertheless allow myself to question given Facebook’s track record.

And it is that, I am very sorry, but today my confidence in the social network and all its services does not go through its best hours, and in this context thinking of an Instagram for children scares me quite a bit. What do you think? Instagram for kids Do you think it is a bad idea or do you think it could be a positive thing? Would you allow your children to use this service if it ever started up?