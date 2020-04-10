For some unknown reason, even though Instagram did have a web application, could not send private messages between accounts. The function began to see its first rays of Sun in January of this same year – after taking a year doing tests in private – when a small percentage of users of the social network was implemented, but now it is finally available to all users.

Although it is true that we had desktop applications for both Windows and macOS where we could use those private messages, for some reason we never received an update for the web that allowed us to send or receive messages. The web version of WhatsApp even came much earlier or stories to the Instagram website that private messages to Instagram Web.

Instagram launches direct messages on the web for all users, and you don’t have to do anything to activate them

* Sliding into your DMs * Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world 👍 pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv – Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

To follow a conversation that we have already started, we will only have to press on the button shaped like airplane paper located in the upper bar; If we want, instead, to start a new conversation, we can go to that person’s profile and start the conversation from there. And in addition, thanks to the fact that the website also incorporates desktop notifications, you can activate them so that all private messages reach your computer’s desktop.

Actually little more needs to be said about this new update, since works exactly the same as it does on the mobile phone: We can do everything we usually do on the smartphone, including marking comments as favorites, deleting messages already sent or even sending photos. What you cannot do, however, is make a video call, and you cannot send audio notes either.

However, it is likely that, even with the official Instagram notice, you have not yet received this functionality. This is because the update was released at 10 am ET –at 4 pm Spanish time- and it is being carried out in stages. However, it shouldn’t take much longer to reach everyone, something that will probably happen before the end of today.

The reason why is now very clear: Facebook plans – which owns Instagram – are to unify private messages from WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram in the long term, so it is necessary to have the possibility of using them on all platforms in which services are available.

The problem is that this function was essential for a long time: typing from a computer is much more comfortable and more efficient than doing it from a mobile phone.

