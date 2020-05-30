Music has been the great companion during this contingency in which people have given themselves the task of working remotely or releasing the stress and anxiety that have accumulated in these moments of contingency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Regardless of the situation, music has become the great companion during this contingency and has done so as an element that cannot be missing in the very serious moments in which we find ourselves, where empathy has become essential.

This undoubtedly patents a series of opportunities that help us overcome the contingency, such as the fact that Instagram has filters that react to music or that devices as simple as a wireless speaker have the ability to convert any space of your house in a relaxation area.

Misik – Making sound kool

Instagram filters that react to music

Instagram has announced on its blog that it has new filters, which are activated with music. The filters are activated with the music that is playing at that moment. The creators of the filters have allowed it to activate and show filters adapted to the music of the moment.

The ability of this filter to react to music is an important benchmark of how musical content has become a great companion during this contingency.

This has made the occurrence of Instagram an important guideline to be able to generate more content during the contingency.

A pair of headphones, necessary

A good pair of headphones become more than necessary during this contingency in which the consumption of music has become a benchmark, however, a key element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that reminds us of the need to live better experiences. sound, so a good pair of headphones becomes necessary.

