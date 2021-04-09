Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp suffer service interruptions

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram applications suffered service interruptions during the afternoon of this Thursday in the United States and other regions, as reported by the Downdetector site and users on other social networks.

Users in North America and other parts of the world reported problems with messaging applications owned by Facebook, as well as Instagram, also part of the tech giant.

According to Downdetector, which reports outages in digital services based on user reports, the blackout mainly affected big cities in the USA like New York, Los Angeles or San Francisco, in addition to the metropolises canadians from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The blackout seemed to have affected especially to Facebook, Since Downdetector indicated that more than 100,000 people were reporting that the app was not working at around 5.30pm New York local time (9.30pm GMT), and Instagram, of which another 90,000 notices had been received at the same time.

In the case of WhatsApp, the interruption mainly affected the web version users of the application.

The website on which Facebook communicates the status of its services and applications for developers had not yet reported no serious problem, despite the fact that it was also several minutes without working, and assured that the status of Facebook is “healthy”.