Instagram extends the duration of the ‘reels’ to 60 seconds

The new version will allow recording up to a minute of content with the ‘Reels’ function, the Instagram tool that seeks to emulate the TikTok format

It will also collect new metrics for ‘Reels’ and ‘Live’ such as reproductions, comments or the times the publication has been saved

Just nine months after its launch, Instagram has decided to broaden the horizon of its role ‘Reels’, that from now on will support videos up to 60 seconds. With this new format, the camera’s social network sought to emulate the success of TikTok and is gradually cementing the use of this function.

Although ‘Reels’ started last August with a limit of 15 seconds, in just over a month it doubled the capacity to 30 seconds. Now, he has released an improved version, which is being tested in several countries, including Spain, which will allow recording videos of up to one minute.

To use this function you simply have to open instagram camera; You will find it at the top of the screen by pressing ‘+’ (from here you can also access ‘Stories’ and ‘Live’). ‘Reels’ offers several options to edit the videos and add effects to them, such as adding music, remixing another existing ‘reel’ that you like, using the augmented reality option, creating transitions or adjusting the speed.

New analytics

In addition, Instagram also incorporates ‘Insights’, your analytics tool, to the ‘Reels’ format, as well as live broadcasts (‘Live’). Thus, creators and companies will be able to better understand how this type of content is working on the social network.

In the case of ‘Reels’, Instagram will show new metrics, such as reproductions, accounts reached, ‘likes’, comments, in addition to the times the ‘reel’ has been saved and shared. For ‘Live’, it will give data on the accounts reached, the peak of concurrent viewers, the comments and the times a live was shared. Likewise, it will include these metrics in the ‘Account Insights’ section to offer a broader vision of how Reels and Live shape the performance of an account in the long term.

In the coming months, they will also become available new preset timeframe options in ‘Insights’, and extend them beyond the last 7 and 30 days. With which the impact of the account can be analyzed for a longer time. In addition, the platform will begin to support the analytical tool in the desktop version.