Instagram explains how its algorithm works and which publications it shows before in the ‘feed’

It takes into account the interactions of the ‘feed’ or publication board

In the ‘explore’ section of Instagram select the contents that the user has marked with ‘Like’

In the ‘reels’, Instagram asks users if they find short videos entertaining

The social network Instagram has tried clarify various aspects of how your content organization algorithm works, and explained the criteria you follow to choose which posts to show first in the feed, Explore or on the Reels, or why some publications have less visibility than others of the same account.

When Instagram was launched in 2010, the social network showed the posts of the accounts that the user followed in reverse chronological order, but with the growth of the platform, in 2016 users did not see 70% of the posts, and they were missing almost half of the content of their closest friends.

Therefore, currently uses a series of algorithms to personalize your experience, not just one as is usually believed, one of the several “misconceptions” that users of the social network have and that it has wanted to clarify to be more transparent, as the director of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has assured in a statement .

The ‘signs’ of Instagram

In the case of the ‘feed’, or bulletin board, and the ephemeral content Stories, Instagram selects all the content published by accounts that the user follows, and uses what it calls “signals” thousands of custom indicators for each user.

Instagram signals Include information about the post, such as how many ‘likes’ it has had, when it was posted, its duration if it’s a video, and the location from where it was sent.

The level of interaction with other users or recent account activity is also analyzed. With this information, Instagram makes a series of predictions, “educated guesses about the probability that the user will interact with a publication,” according to Mosseri.

The Instagram feed takes into account five types of interactions: the user to spend several seconds on a post, comment on it, click ‘Like’, save it or click on the profile photo. The more likely it is for each post using the signals, the sooner the content is displayed. The signals and predictions are periodically renewed.

In the case of Stories, Instagram used to not give priority to content shared from other platforms, but currently it has established an exception for when Stories are shared from other platforms at large sporting events or social protests.

There are other exceptions, such as cases in which a publication is identified as disinformation or those in which the content violates the content policy of the social network owned by Facebook, cases in which the publication is silenced.

The algorithm in explore

The section Exploring Instagram uses a different algorithm than the ‘feed’ and Stories, as users seek to discover new content and Instagram focuses on providing recommendations.

In these cases, Instagram selects the contents that the user has marked with ‘Like’, saved or commented, and looks for the activity of other users who have the same interests to suggest new content.

Once you have a series of posts that the user might be interested in, the Explore order works in a similar way to the ‘feed’, since Instagram uses the same signals to predict the probability that the user is interested in each a.

Operation of reels

Instagram has also clarified how it organizes the content of its Reels section of short videos, similar to the TikTok format, which is designed to “entertain” the user and includes much of the content of accounts that the person does not follow.

To know what content is entertaining, the social network carries out a series of surveys in which it asks users if they consider a Reel entertaining or fun.

The indicators for the prediction become, as in the case of Explore, user activity, interaction with the account that publishes it, information about the post and the popularity of some channels.

Muted posts

Likewise, Instagram has responded to users who think that the social network silences some publications because they receive lower interaction figures, such as ‘likes’ and comments, than other content.

“We can’t promise that you will consistently reach the same number of people when you post. The truth is that most of your followers won’t see what you share, because most look at less than half of your ‘feed‘”according to Mosseri.

However, the platform has acknowledged that it could have done more to explain the reasons why it removes the content and ensures that it is “developing better notifications within the ‘app'” for this function, and explores new ways to let users know users when a post goes against their policies.