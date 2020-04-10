Facebook realized that in these complicated days of pandemic many people use Instagram to communicate instead of the company’s main social network or its Messenger and that’s why it has dIt was decided to extend the service of direct messages to the desktop version of Instagram.

The new update will allow you to:

See all Instagram direct messages in one place and easily reply to them.

Create new messages and group chats.

Respond to Stories directly from the computer.

Double-click to like the messages, as you do on the cell phone.

Send messages to people from their profile pages.

Share posts from your feed through direct messages.

This update will be available to users worldwide starting today. You can access Instagram from its official website: https://www.instagram.com/

.