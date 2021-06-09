Instagram defends itself from criticism by explaining how its algorithms and classifiers work | Technology

The social network wants to “shed some light on how Instagram technology works and how it affects the experiences that people have in the application.”

The director of Instagram, Adam mosseri He has started a series of blogs in which he intends to explain how the application works from the inside. These writings seek to defend the application against rumors that suggest that Instagram hides or disfavors certain posts.

Instagram posts and stories come and go on our wall competing with millions of other images and users for attention and positive ratings. In that tangle of photos and videos, many are lost and do not reach followers or fans, so users question the application’s system.

Mosseri defends himself stating that “It’s hard to trust what you don’t understand. We want to do a better job explaining how Instagram works.” He assures that it is difficult to explain the operation of the social network in which thousands of indicators are used that determine the publications that are going to be shown to each user and emphasizes that “most people look at less than half of their Feed” for which possibly without the algorithm all the publications would not be seen.

On his blog he talks about a series of algorithms, classifiers, and processes, each with its own purpose. Indicators that help the system decide according to the publication, the channel, your likes and interests and more details:

Publication information: Indicators about the popularity of a publication (how many likes it has received) when it was published, how long it lasts in the case of a video and its location if it is near us. Information about the person who posted: With this they want to know if that profile may interest you and they value, among other things, how many times people have interacted with that person in recent weeks. Your activity: Here enter the personal tastes of each one and the publications that you have marked with a like lately. Your interaction history with someone: Know if we are a fan of a person or have a close relationship in which we comment on most of the publications of that other profile.

“The more likely you are to take an action, and the more we weigh that action, the higher you will see the post,” Mosseri explains. In the coming weeks he will give more details on these and other factors to understand the operation of the platform in his next blog.

For now, in addition to explaining these indicators, it refers to the criticisms and rumors made by users as a result of deleted photos and videos. “We are developing better in-app notifications so people know in the moment why, for example, their post was removed and exploring ways to inform people when what they post goes against our Advisory Guidelines,” said Mosseri .