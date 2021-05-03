Instagram criticized for promoting weight gain drugs

05/03/2021 at 09:36 CEST

NHS England has urged Instagram to clamp down on accounts that sell a drug Unlicensed “dangerous” aimed primarily at younger women and girls. The sale of Apetamin is illegal in the UK, but BBC Three revealed that it is available in stores and online.

In an open letter, NHS leaders say they are concerned about product promotion and the impact on physical and mental health. Instagram says that the sale of non-medical drugs is “strictly against our policies.” Apetamin is not licensed in the UK, which means that the regulator has not performed tests to ensure that it meets strict safety standards and should not be sold, supplied or advertised.

Doctors Say Misuse of Appetite Stimulant Can Cause Severe Fatigue, jaundice and even liver failure. However, social media influencers regularly promote syrup as a quick way to gain weight and develop an extreme hourglass figure, like celebrities Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.