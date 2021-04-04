Instagram creates new filters that encompass art, fashion and design

(CNNMexico) – Instagram not only boasted that it already has more than 300 million users worldwide, but now the social network of images, owned by Facebook, has developed five new filters for the platform: Slumber, Crema, Ludwig, Aden and Perpetua.

“Photography trends have evolved and so have your phone’s camera capabilities. We have seen tremendous creativity from the community, not only in the moments they share, but also in the time they dedicate to compose and edit their photos and videos ”, the company explained on its official blog.

This is the first filter update that mobile app users receive in two years, when in December 2012 Instagram developed the Mayfair and Willow modes for photos.

The new filters are inspired by photo trends on art, design and fashion that users in their community share every day, according to the firm.

The new filters are now available for iOS version 6.4.0 and Android version 6.12.0.

Instagram also made an update to the deployment of filters within the application. With the new mode, by choosing a mode, users will be able to see a thumbnail of what the image would look like once the filter was applied.

The new version of Instagram also allows users to manage their filter bar to sort them based on those they use the most for their images, or hide the ones they never use.

Instagram competes in the field of mobile applications to edit photos with others such as Eyeem, Snapseed or the same Flickr from Yahoo!

