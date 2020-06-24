Instagram has activated changes in their Stories in the accounts of some users, which demonstrate the value of this service.

Ephemeral content has been one of the best proposals on social networks.

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks in the world.

The Stories of Instagram are one of the most successful content formats within social networks, which is why it has served the platform well, having plagiarized a concept that was originally created by Snapchat.

A Facebook projection warns of the growth it has had in the number of active users of Stories, consolidating this function as a winning option on the platform.

The projection shows that the number of daily active users has gone from 100 million in October 2016 to 200 million in April 2017, so the number of users doubled in a matter of months.

By October 2017 the number tripled and in June 2018 it added 400 million daily active users. In January 2019 the amount reached 500 million.

Instagram makes changes to their Stories

Many Instagram users have discovered changes in the stories of the application this Tuesday, which had already been announced by the platform, as a measure that changes the user experience of this service.

The change that Instagram made is that now not only one, but two rows of stories are shown, which can be slid to the right to discover content from other users, which are followed by our accounts.

The feature is in beta, so it is not yet known in which countries they will carry out this change. Until now we only have the testimony of Spanish users, who are the ones who have realized this new function.

Although there are no more details such as knowing if there will be an option to deactivate the double row of stories, the function has been released on iPhone, a device in which it is common for the new features of Instagram to be shown.

A double row of stories could confirm how important this content format has become for Instagram users, so the platform has not missed this interest and seeks to maintain engagement in one of its most successful services.

Winning content on social networks

The winning content has become a key opportunity to establish value benchmarks.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the user experience and how the construction of strategies based on real-time interaction works, especially at a time when digital communication has opted for social media as a key channel.

Interaction on social networks has increased recently due to the impact that these networks have had on the consumer, especially on a consumer who has identified himself as one who can already generate his own content and influence through them.

Communicate in networks

Social networks have established a key benchmark that is to bet on innovation. An aspect that is worth taking into account is the one that reminds us of the effect that brands achieve, especially when generating guidelines that help to better integrate the narrative of a brand, for example.

That is why strategies are increasingly used, as long as they are thought of according to the consumer.

That said, one aspect that we should not lose sight of is the one that warns us of the value of a good social media marketing strategy.

