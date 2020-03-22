Instagram censors an erotic photo of Thomas Doherty (‘The descendants’) in which the package is marked

The young actor Thomas Doherty is undoubtedly one of the most prominent faces in the world of acting worldwide.. And is that at only 24 years old, this Scotsman has already participated in important television productions that have given him a deserved recognition among the younger audience. What the boy could not hope for is that he was going to be talked about, but not because of his skills as an actor, this time he is in the focus of the hurricane for a part of his anatomy that has been marked (and a lot) on his pants and that it has sparked great controversy on social networks.

Thomas Doherty (‘The Descendants’) marks package in a mirror image Thomas Doherty

The boy decided to post an image on his official Instagram account in which we could see him pose in front of the mirror dressed in a white T-shirt and tight pants in which everything was marked. The objective of the photo, according to him, was to show his new mustache, but it is clear that this was what his fans were least aware of and that is that the pants were very clearly marked his package. In short, a provocative photo like so many, but the problem came when Instagram did not accept it and therefore did not hesitate to censor the image immediately.

In this way, the actor, as he himself explained, He received a notification from those responsible for the social network warning him that he had published an image with “sexual content”. Thomas Doherty was especially indignant about the subject and it is very possible that this warning came after one or more of his followers reported the image to Instagram. Despite this, fans were faster and quickly captured the image before this inexplicable censorship and therefore, the image of the Doherty package is already freely circulating on other social networks such as Twitter and is being highly commented by all the artist’s fans, who are still shocked with what is marked on that pants.

A face with great projection

Thomas Doherty is a young actor who has succeeded in a very notorious way, especially on the Disney Channel. The young interpreter participated in ‘The Lodge’ first but became especially known for his role in the ‘The Descendants’ saga, from the renowned children’s and youth chain. At the same time we have seen him participate in the fiction ‘Legacies’ on American television The CW and in 2020 he will face one of the greatest challenges of his career and that is that he is one of the protagonists of the new reboot that is already underway of the legendary youth series ‘Gossip Girl’.

.