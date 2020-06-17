The official Instagram account of producer Santiago Matías, who had nearly 1.2 million followers, is suspended.

The social network has not commented on it, but some anonymous messages that the communicator has received show that followers denounced it in the interview of the Dominican vice president Margarita Cedeño de Fernández.

« They denounced my profile as ‘suicide’ through robot accounts, » said Matías.

The businessman of radio and digital communication, spoke from another account, of what happened.

Through @Santiagomatiasdesayunaron, the communicator has received the support of figures such as Natti Natasha, Zion, Dj Luian, Don Miguelo, El Cherry and Molusco, among others, who have recommended their network fans to follow the new profile from the producer and host of Alofoke Radio Show, which already has more than 90 thousand followers.