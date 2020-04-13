Instagram has been powering the company’s website for a long time, and bringing functions that until now have been limited to mobile phones also to the desktop. Despite the fact that the stories were already available for a long time, the company recently introduced direct messages through the web, with all the functionalities including the possibility of creating new messages, which is already available to everyone. But it is not the only thing.

As of now, and although it is not yet available to everyone, the company is also updating its web version to include the possibility of direct viewing from the desktop, something that was limited to mobile phones, offering almost the same functions, in terms of display, in all versions of the social network; although logically, the upload and edit options are still relegated to the company’s mobile applications.

Direct can only be viewed from the web version, not produced from it, but offers a much more attractive option for those of long duration, since we do not need to be aware of the mobile, in addition to keeping the comments separate from the video, making it more comfortable to see and comment on than the mobile alternative, especially when confinement is causing a flurry of long live shows in the form of concerts or events.

Along with the live shows, which as we say are not available to everyone, the company has also introduced a new sticker to group stories posts of the same topic. It is a version similar to At home but called Thank you, which in the words of the company, with this sticker is intended to show gratitude for something that is helping you right now. Posts bearing the “Thank You” sticker will be grouped together and appear as featured within stories every day at 7pm local time.

The sticker is now available to everyone, and will group all the story posts that include it, and direct ones are only available in some accounts, but as in the case of DMs, it is very likely that it will reach all users soon.

👇 More in Explica.co