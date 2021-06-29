Instagram begins to universalize the power to share links in the “stories”

06/29/2021 at 11:19 PM CEST

For a long time, including links in Stories is something that Instagram has only been allowed to do a few of the users of the platform. Users account must have been verified or passed the 10,000 followers milestone. Only then can slide links be included in Stories.

But in what could be a drastic change for Instagram, they are trying something different. The company has confessed that it recently started a trial that gives a small group of its users the ability to link different websites using a tag in the Stories.

Whether or not the platform ultimately allows everyone to share links is yet to be determined. For now, Vishal Shah, product manager at Instagram, explained to the American outlet The Verge that the goal is to track the types of links that people post, as well as make sure that they do not use the function to send spam and disinformation.

The hope of the company is transitioning to stickers as the main way people access websites outside of the platform. “That is the kind of future system we would like to get to,” he explained.