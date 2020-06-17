The new Pokémon Snap video game is expected to be built on the foundations of its predecessor in N64.

At the same time, it should include a series of improvements to the experience, beyond renewed graphics

Among the circumstances that you want to improve, is a new range of animations, as well as improved ecosystems

If there is one thing that is very effective in the gaming industry, it is nostalgia. There are franchises that have managed to survive for years, despite the fact that their most recent titles are not as good, due to the huge fan base they have garnered in the past. Also, when there is no longer a good plan for a future video game, it is almost always a good idea to give a more modern coat of paint to a project that is still popular. Nintendo is well aware of this.

The above is relevant because mythical Japanese company announced just a few hours ago the return of one of the most beloved titles of the Nintendo 64 for Switch. This is Pokémon Snap, a video game where people can tour the universe of this franchise and be professional photographers of these popular fantastic creatures. Outside of a small trailer with some images and actions, not much is known about this release, including the date.

That’s right, Trainers— # PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game. Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d – Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

However, this did not prevent the video game from becoming a trend on social networks. By 9:53 AM in Mexico City (CDMX), it already had more than 50,000 publications. Several users expressed their excitement at this announcement. Also, they did not hesitate to show all the nostalgia they still have for the first title for Nintendo 64. There are some who took advantage of the trailer to criticize the graphics of Pokémon Sword & Shield, still infamous in the community.

Me: I don’t think I catch any more Pokémon games anymore.

Also me: POKÉMON SNAP! pic.twitter.com/33HjHJRRVz – ?????? (@ jh3ans) June 17, 2020

The new Pokémon Snap has better graphics than Sword and Shield – Matías Burnett from Spot Monkeys (@SpotMonkeyss) June 17, 2020

Although my eyes are on The Last Of Us 2, I’m really glad that Pokémon Snap is back. How much time passed? 1000 years? – lusho (@ lucho055) June 17, 2020

Pokemon Snap looks like Pokemon Sword and Shield they must have looked pic.twitter.com/ohFLiaWIcx – Js? Idk (@J_stidk) June 17, 2020

Pokémon Snap, I have waited for this (almost 20 years), I already want it pic.twitter.com/eTH3aWX6aI – Brit (@ namine21roxas) June 17, 2020

A video game that could put Snapchat and Instagram at risk?

In the absence of E3, the gaming industry has spent the past few days revealing what they have in store for their fans at their own pace. The most notable development was obviously the way in which Sony officially presented its PS5. It was also disclosed that AT&T may be considering selling to the unit responsible for the video game Mortal Kombat. Even other brands, such as Facebook and KFC, took advantage of the moment to capture a little attention.

Related Notes

The Pokémon Snap announcement adds to the victories Nintendo has had over the past few months. However, if this video game succeeds, it might not be just a success in the gaming market. You could even risk some social media, Instagram and Snapchat style. Due to the photography mechanics of this project, it is evident that many people will want to share their adventures on their social networks once the title is released.

The thing is, neither Snapchat nor Instagram have particularly strong ties to the gaming sector. To this must be added that, during the pandemic, the penetration of brands such as Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox shot up. So it would not be unusual to see this video game lead many people to lose interest in these sites and migrate to where there is a much more active and developed community. And, along the way, potentially make them lose advertising revenue.

Gaming: A sector that can no longer be ignored

Of course, this is not a unique phenomenon of the new Pokémon Snap. The video game is an excellent way to illustrate this dynamic due to its format, but it applies to almost any title. There is no need to go further than projects such as Go Go Bots, Facebook’s bet to make this audience feel more at home. Or the co-marketing initiative between Nintendo and LEGO for Super Mario. Even Schick shows that it is the best way to connect on social goals.

Nowadays, a brand that wants to connect with the public should consider a video game as an additional channel for their marketing strategy. According to Bloom Idea, entering the gaming trend allows companies to aim for a much higher engagement rate. According to Gamify, an experience similar to these titles can enhance the reach of a campaign. And Marketing Week ensures that it is the best way to engage the youngest.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299