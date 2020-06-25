These are the facts that specialists in marketing, advertising and media must master before starting this Thursday: BMW reported interesting movements at his managerial level for LATAM; Manzana and an interesting new acquisition; Instagram It has a new function that will seek to cover the advance of TikTok … and more.

BMW

The German firm announced organizational movements for the representation of the BMW Group Latin America, highlighting the arrival of Jeremy Stoyle as the new Director of Finance, Compliance and Administration (CFO), who will take the place of José María Villalobos, who leaves the company after being part of her for almost twenty years. It was also indicated that Dirk Biehler, Director of Sales Channel Development and Customer Relations for Latin America, will leave the role to return to the offices of BMW AG in Germany, where he will assume the position of Director of Business Development and Digitization.

Ogilvy Spain

The agency part of WPP launched in Spain a new unit specialized in sports marketing that will be in charge of Carlos Ranedo and, within its mission will be to work transversally for all the actors and clients of the advertising and marketing group. In this way, WPP Sports Practice will offer all the knowledge and expertise in creative, strategic, media and audience measurement areas of the network that supports them, according to reports from the Spanish press.

Manzana

The Cupertino technology company continues to expand its resources to improve the products and services it offers to the consumer. On Wednesday it was reported that it reached an agreement to acquire Fleetsmith, a company specialized in the technical assistance of Macs that are operating in a company, but it does it remotely, something that is very useful in these times. According to a TechCrunch report, the startup has developed a technology that takes advantage of Apple’s Device Enrollment Program, allowing IT departments to put devices online as soon as the employee unpacks their equipment.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s streaming content service is looking to grow and an alternative that is working on the possibility of adding live programming – live news, music and sports, as well as movies and serial programs – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. the week, an industry source revealed to media company Protocol (which belongs to Politico). According to the information, this offer could give you an advantage over Netflix and Disney +.

Instagram

We know that TikTok is the social app of the moment, not only because it tops the download list in various parts of the world, but also because a large number of brands have now shown interest in it. Well, Instagram had that position until recently, so it is not willing to give in so easily. The Facebook app launched Reels, a function with which users can shoot short videos of up to 15 seconds long and superimpose music and special effects on them. After doing some tests in Brazil, Instagram has decided that it is time to take it to new markets, starting with Germany and France, so it is expected that it will soon reach more countries.

The announcement of the day

Advertiser: Häagen-Dazs

Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Campaign: Don’t Hold Back!

Country: Sweden

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299