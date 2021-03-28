Instagram and Facebook, the ones that share the most user data

March 28, 2021 | 5:00 am

It is already a classic that after searching for a product on the internet, the user automatically finds ads for the same product while browsing a mobile application such as Instagram or Facebook, a reality that is far from being a ‘coincidence’.

Although it is common for Internet users with active social networks on a mobile device to have this type of ‘coincidence’, the reality is that apps and web pages collect large amounts of data that they transmit to third parties.

An analysis by Statista as of March of this year shows that the sharing of user data should not occur without their permission, so generally the Internet user is obliged to accept a long list of terms and conditions before using an app.

Of all the iOS apps that share user data with third parties, the most popular networks created by Mark Zuckerberg lead the ranking: Instagram and Facebook.

Statista reveals that Instagram stands out as the most ‘invasive’ by sharing more personal information with third parties.

The platform collects and markets data from 11 of the 14 categories listed, this means that 79% of the personal data of the users of this social network is shared with third parties by selected iOS applications.

The second application with the most collection and sharing of personal information is Facebook, which shares 57% of its users’ personal data with advertisers.

The strategy

The criteria to reach this percentage is based on the privacy labels of the App Store, which classify user data into 14 categories and report on what data a particular application collects and how it is used.

In 2020, Apple launched an initiative to make it easier for consumers to understand the type of data that apps collect and how it is used.

In this scenario, it raises doubts about the proportion of users that systematically read all the conditions of the apps before clicking ‘I accept’.

To do this, the company introduced privacy labels in its App Store so that developers have to list what their applications collect.

The tags classify personal data into 14 categories, including Internet search history, location, contact information, contacts, purchases, and other usage data.

The pCloud company used this data to analyze a number of popular applications in relation to the level of user data collected and shared with third parties for commercial purposes.