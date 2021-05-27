Instagram and Facebook: new trick to hide the likes of your publications

The user can hide the ‘likes’ of their publications from their followers or stop seeing those of their contacts

On Instagram it is already operational; on Facebook it will be in the coming weeks

Facebook has announced the global implementation of a functionality that allows users of Instagram and Facebook hide the ‘likes’ or ‘likes’ marker. From now on, it will be the Internet user who decides if he wants to know the number of reactions his contacts receive – and vice versa. The platform has been testing the tool for more than a year and seeks to “relieve the pressure” that users may feel on both social networks.

“What we have heard from both our community and experts is that not seeing the number of ‘likes’ was beneficial for some and annoying for others. So we have chosen to give you the option to choose,” they have pointed out in the announcement. of this novelty, through his blog. On Instagram the function is already operational, but on Facebook the option will be implemented in the coming weeks.

Hide your ‘likes’ or hide the ‘likes’ of the rest

Thanks to the new functionality, the user can hide the count of ‘likes’ in all the publications of his ‘feed’ of Instagram, that is to say, of the people that he follows. Thus, you will not constantly compare yourself with others. You also have the option to hide the ‘like’ count of your own posts, so that others cannot see the number of reactions they reach.

To hide the ‘likes’ of the people you follow, you must go to the ‘Settings’ wheel (within your profile, in the three lines at the top right, it is the first option) and in ‘Privacy’ and then ‘Publications’, activate the option ‘Hide counts of’ likes ‘and reproductions’.

FACEBOOK

In the case of your publications, when you create them, you can hide the ‘likes’. When you get to the step where the caption, labels, etc. are added, at the end you will see the ‘Advanced Settings’ option. There, simply select ‘Hide likes and views in this post’. The downside is that you will have to do this with each post; there is no option for the process to be applied automatically to all future posts.

FACEBOOK

If you want to do it in a photo already published, click on the three dots in the upper right corner and check ‘Hide Like Count’. The function can be activated and deactivated as desired by the user.